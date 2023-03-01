Ooni, Kokori reject calls for election cancellation

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has appealed to all stakeholders in the ongoing presidential election particularly politicians and the Independent…

He made the call on Tuesday in an emergency press release issued at the Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife by Otunba Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs.

The Ooni, who is the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN, said the imbroglio developing from the presidential election of Saturday was “unnecessary, distracting and totally unacceptable. The nation does not need it at the moment.”

“ All over the world, elections are known to be disputed. And the tension must be addressed in a way in line with law of the land and in accordance with the best global practices.”

“All politicians involved and their respective political parties without exception (need) not to do anything capable of heating up the polity as this dangerously amounts to torching up a simmering fire of Nigerian cohesion,” the statement said.

The monarch urged Nigerians to remain patient and understanding of the fact that the country is far bigger than all entities and personalities.

“Nigeria and indeed some Nigerians are yet to recover from the hurts that emanated from the mismanagement of the #ENDSARS protest. That is why we must be watchful of our conduct and speeches.

“Nigerians have suffered enough and any form of uproar will add to the already harsh condition of living for Nigerians especially the poor and vulnerable amongst us. I equally urge our youths to resist all pressure to be utilized by unpatriotic elements as thugs,” the Ooni stated.

Similarly, elder statesman and one of the heroes of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, has warned those threatening to sabotage the ongoing electoral process that they will find themselves on the wrong side of the history of Nigeria.

He gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking on the outcome of the February 25 presidential elections.

The former General Secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) during the military era described the ongoing process as the fairest in Nigeria’s history and described the adoption of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) technology as a revolution.

Kokori added that the ongoing electoral process remained the first real-time election that would be held in Nigeria, stating that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the biggest beneficiary.

He also expressed disappointment at the call for the cancellation of the elections by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Kokori said instead of vilifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and its Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, and rubbishing the electoral process, Nigerians ought to be grateful for the introduction of the BVAS.

He described how elections in Nigeria, in previous experiences, have robbed Nigerians of their right to choose their leaders, saying without the BVAS, neither Obi, the Labour Party nor all those winning offices in the ongoing process on its platform, would have had the opportunity.

“If not for the BVAS, the governors would have rigged everywhere, that is what they used to do and Obi wouldn’t have seen the light of day. So, we should give peace a chance in this country,” he said.