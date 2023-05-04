Seyi Law’s wife gets death threat over husband’s political stance

Famous Nigerian humour merchant, Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Seyi Law, has revealed that his wife has received death threat over his political stance. The…

The comedian had been vocal about his support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria during the recently concluded election in Nigeria.

Sharing a screen shot of the threat message sent to his wife on his verified Instagram account, the sender of the message further stated that the comedian’s daughter ‘must die’.

Taking to the caption section, Seyi Law wrote, “First, I want to thank those who reached out to me and have started working to bring this person to book. I really appreciate you.

“To those of you who still think the situation is an opportunity to mock me, please enjoy your moment. I chose to ignore the person before, but an incident warranted me posting it. Check the date. God willing when the person is found. I hope I won’t be accused of intimidation or oppression. God bless you.”

