Seven things about Adeniyi, acting Customs CG who seized $8m at Lagos airport

President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed DCG Adewale Bashir Adeniyi as the new acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Adeniyi was appointed alongside new service chiefs that will take over the security affairs of Nigeria.

Daily Trust idemtifies seven things about the new man at the helm of Nigeria Customs Affairs.

1. Adeniyi joined the Nigeria Customs Service over 30yrs ago.

2. He holds a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in June 1987 and Master of Arts in Communication Science in November 2013 from the Universitaire Svizzera D’Italiana (USI) – Lugano—Switzerland.

3. He was Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, Abuja.

4. He was the longest serving National Public Relations Officer of Customs from June 2003 to May 2011.

5. He won the Comptroller-General of Customs Award for seizure of $8,065,612 million cash at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, January 2020.

6. He is currently Vice President of the Governing Council of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR).

7. He was Conferred with the National Honour of Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR) by former President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2022.

Before his appointment as acting Comptroller, Adeniyi was a Deputy Comptroller General of Customs.

