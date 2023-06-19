Meet acting IGP Egbetokun, mathematician who was Tinubu’s CSO 

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the acting capacity.…

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the acting capacity.

The President also approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

Below are some salient things to know about the acting police boss.

MATHEMATICIAN

Born on September 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Egbetokun bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree (BSC) in Mathematics from the University of Lagos. Before he joined the Nigeria Police Force, he had also lectured mathematics briefly at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Tinubu sacks Usman Baba, appoints Egbetokun as Acting IGP

FULL LIST: Tinubu appoints new Service Chiefs

He also earned a Master of Science Degree in Engineering Analysis, a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, and an MBA from the Lagos State University.

TINUBU’S FORMER CSO

Egbetokun was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in Course 16. He was the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Tinubu when the latter became Lagos State Governor in 1999.

HEAD OF UNITS, COMMANDS, ZONES

The acting IGP has held several commands and units. He was Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos from 2005 to 2007, Squadron Commander of the 5 PMF in Benin City, Officer-in-Charge of Anti-Fraud in the FCT Command, Area Commander in Oshogbo, Osun State, Area Commander in Gusau, Zamfara State, Commandant of the Police Training School in Ikeja, Lagos and Deputy Commandant of the Police College in Ikeja,

He was also CP Servicom at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), and CP of Kwara State Police Command.

Egbetokun also served as the Assistant Inspector-General in charge of Zone 7 Abuja, overseeing Niger Police Command and the FCT Command.

Until his latest appointment, he was DIG representing South West zone in the police management team.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...