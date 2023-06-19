FULL LIST: Tinubu appoints new Service Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police and Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service. This is contained in a statement Monday evening…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police and Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service.

This is contained in a statement Monday evening by Mr. Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement said the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation by the National Assembly.

The new Service Chiefs are:

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff

Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff

AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff

DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police

Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence

The President also approved the following appointments:

1 Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander

2 Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

3 Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State

4 Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger

5 Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

Similarly, the President has approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa as follows:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

1 Maj. Isa Farouk Audu

(N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery

2 Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery

3 Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence

4 Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament

5 Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in- Command, State House Armamen

President Tinubu also approved the appointments of two additional Special Advisers, and two Senior Assistants.

While Hadiza Bala Usman was appointed Special Adviser, Policy Coordination; Hannatu Musa Musawa was appointed Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy.

Also Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel, Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate); Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

The President equally approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

