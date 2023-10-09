✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Seven arraigned for ‘killing’ policeman in Borno

    By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Borno State Police Command says seven persons suspected to be involved in the killing of a policeman have been arraigned in Maiduguri.

A policeman, Babagana Mala, attached to the CRACK unit of the command, was beaten to death by a suspected gang of notorious criminals on July 23.

Speaking at a press conference in Maiduguri on Monday, Borno State Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Mohammad Lawan, said that seven suspects were arrested, investigated and later charged to court.

He said a video clip of the incident from a good Samaritan helped the undercover police of the command to identify and arrest the suspects.

“We have good Samaritans who videoed the incident when the constable was being assaulted. It’s the video we used to identify, fish out and made a good number of arrest and they are all being charged to court,” he said.

The CP said that the principal suspect and six others, including a lady were among the suspects currently in court.

“It’s a capital offence, it went through legal advice, it’s felonious and triable in the high court,” he said.

