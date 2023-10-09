Nigeria, France flag off joint operation to tackle maritime threats

The Nigerian Navy and its French counterpart on Monday flagged off a joint sea excise tagged exercise Crocodile lift and Grand African NEMO 2023 in…

The Nigerian Navy and its French counterpart on Monday flagged off a joint sea excise tagged exercise Crocodile lift and Grand African NEMO 2023 in the Golf of Guinea (GoG).

The exercise is targeted at warding off all maritime threats in the GoG and boosting foreign trade in the West Africa sub region.

The combined exercise which is tagged ‘Crocodile Lift and Grand African NEMO’ have both become an annual event to enhance maritime security in the GoG.

Exercise Grand African NEMO 2023 is the fifth sea exercise to be held in the Golf of Guinea.

The exercise Crocodile Lift is an amphibious sea excise and it is the second series.

The first exercise was held in November 2023 and was initiated by the French Navy to tackle maritime threat in the Golf of Guinea.

Exercise Crocodile Lift is named after the NIgerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA, which means Crocodile.

This year’s excise was designed to create a conducive environment for trade.

The exercise will see the Nigerian Navy deploying five of its warships and two helicopters while the French Navy will deploy one of its finest warships.

