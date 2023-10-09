Palestinian-US Congressman calls for end to US funding of Israel

A Palestinian-American Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, has asked for an end to “the occupation” of Palestine. Rep Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, also…

A Palestinian-American Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, has asked for an end to “the occupation” of Palestine.

Rep Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, also called for an end to US support for Israel.

Tlaib, a vocal critic of Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory, posted a statement on Instagram grieving the “Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day.”

Tlaib’s statement struck a different tone than those of fellow Congressional Progressive Caucus members like Bernie Sanders by referring to the current human rights situation in the Palestinian territories.

Organizations, including the United Nations, have signaled for years that Israel’s actions in the area, including forced evictions and police killings; amount to war crimes.

In a statement, she wrote: “The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.

“The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence,” she added.

Since being elected in 2018, Tlaib has used her platform to highlight Palestinian issues and rally support for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions, or BDS — movement against Israel.

