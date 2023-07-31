Service Chief Pledge 100 Percent Loyalty To Tinubu Amid Niger Crisis

Nigeria’s Service Chiefs have pledged to be loyal to President Bola Tinubu by carrying out their duties anywhere they are sent. The Chief of Defence…

Nigeria’s Service Chiefs have pledged to be loyal to President Bola Tinubu by carrying out their duties anywhere they are sent.

The Chief of Defence Staff said this on behalf of others following their decorations at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Tinubu on Monday in Abuja decorated the newly-appointed Service Chiefs with their new ranks, charging them to maintain teamwork to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The Senate had previously confirmed their appointments before the ceremony.

The newly-inaugurated service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Speaking on behalf of others, Musa said the security chiefs would present the country with a good image.

He said, ”Our appointment is a clear manifestation of the confidence reposed in us and recognition of our humble abilities to deliver for our dear nation. We pledge to carry out our duties with utmost dedication and full loyalty.

”I assure Mr President that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is 100 per cent loyal to the government. We will go wherever we are ordered, whether by air, sea or land.

”We will ensure that Nigeria is projected in good light. May God bless Nigeria and guide the Armed Forces in our efforts to guard our nation’s territorial integrity, and ensure peace and security reigns supreme.”

Earlier, speaking at the occasion, the President said, ”We have seen that we are recording positive results in our security challenges because of your dedication, commitment and steadfastness.”

Aside from the internal security challenges, Tinubu, as the ECOWAS Chairman is currently faced with the daunting task of restoring democratic order in Niger.

There was a military coup in Niger last week, in which President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted.

