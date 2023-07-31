Hajj: NAHCON completes return flight of Nigerian pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the final airlift of Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj has been concluded with the…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the final airlift of Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj has been concluded with the airlift of 298 Kaduna pilgrims, 1 Bauchi State pilgrim and 16 officials by Azman Airlines.

In a statement on Monday, NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, said the final airlift is coming four days ahead of the original date set by the commission.

Ubandawaki in the statement said the Chairman/ CEO of NAHCON, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, showed his appreciation and gratitude to Nigerians for their tremendous support for the commission during the just concluded operation.

The Chairman during his address to the last set of Nigerian pilgrims at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before their departure to the country, acknowledged the assistance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima to the successful organization of the 2023 Hajj.

Hassan disclosed that their intervention enabled the commission to transfer its trapped funds to Saudi Arabia and also persuaded the General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) to allocate more slots to our Nigerian Airlines.

“I want to sincerely express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Nigerian Government, especially, the President and Vice President for their timely intervention and support all through these operations. Their invaluable support really contributed in no mean term to achieving today’s success story.

“The second phase of the operation which began on 4th July, 2023 after the completion of the Hajj rites with the airlift of Sokoto State Pilgrims by Flynas was a rollercoaster of challenges and emotions which was amplified by the non-provision of slots to the Nigerian Carriers by the Saudi’s GACA. But after the resolution of the impasse following the intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, it has been a smooth sail.”

Recall that the commission had fixed August 3rd as the final day of operation but the injection of additional aircraft by Max Air and Flynas had helped to ease the tension and increase the tempo of the operation.

