Solution to hardship, subsidy palliatives: What Nigerians Expect From Tinubu’s Speech

Nigerians have stated what they want President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to speak on in his broadcast tonight. In a statement on Monday morning, presidential spokesman,…

Nigerians have stated what they want President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to speak on in his broadcast tonight.

In a statement on Monday morning, presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, announced that the president would speak to Nigerians

The development comes amid the resident doctors’ strike and threat of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on a nationwide protest.

Nigerians have been complaining of economic hardship as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

Tinubu approves buses for SUGs nationwide, rejects arbitrary increase of fees

LIVE: Senate Screens Tinubu’s Ministers

Ahead of the broadcast, Daily Trust sampled opinions of some Nigerians on social media regarding what they want President Tinubu to address.

FUEL SUBSIDY, NLC STRIKE

Majority were of the opinion that the president would speak on fuel subsidy removal and the NLC strike.

Tweeting via @JameeluAlbrahim, one Jameelu Ibrahim said: “It’ll not go beyond the issue of fuel subsidy removal. But if he doesn’t provide immediate solutions to the hardships of Nigerians, all this will be in vain.”

@DakuDaruwana wrote: “The fuel subsidy issues & foreign exchange will be part of his speech. Tinubu will also not fail 2 tell us to be patient. He believes he needs more time 2 set d ball rolling & undo the woes created by d past administration. In the end, he will advocate 4 d poor 2 breathe.”

@AlhajiKanya: “NLC is definitely the cause of the broadcast.”



@FelixOdohoedi: “He will tell us to be more patient with his government n make more sacrifices. He will also tell NLC not to embark on protest strike.”

@OlatunjiT wrote: “He is likely to talk about the looming strike, issues about security in relation to the coup in West Africa, doling out promises as usual and asking Nigerians for more patience.”

HARDSHIP

While some said Tinubu would ask for more time to address the challenges faced by Nigerians:

@olajt said Tinubu would, “plead to Nigerians for a little more time to roll in a variety of palliatives to ease the hardship brought about by FG’s recent policies.”

@Usman_YGombe: “He will simply ask for more time. I remember when Buhari said the next president will continue from where I stop.”

@ordondomathias1: “Nothing new. He will still speak same language, give me more time 😂.”

@HamisuBadaru: “He will ask citizens to be patient and endure because it is for there benefit and that of the country.”

@sdashafa: “He will only say things will be alright and the citizens should patient with the headship.”

Others that commented said the president would address the recent coup in the Republic of Niger and Nigeria’s involvement in ECOWAS mission.

