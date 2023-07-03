Anti-democratic forces attacking Asari-Dokubo — Yerima

President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima yesterday backed the former Niger Delta militant and ex-...

President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima yesterday backed the former Niger Delta militant and ex-leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Mujahid Asari Dokubo over his recent comments on national issues.

Shettima in a chat with Daily Trust said “anti-democratic forces” are the people attacking Dokubo and vowed that they would be resisted.

Dokubo recently accused the military of being behind oil theft in the country; the allegations, which the military hierarchies vehemently rejected.

He said on the issue of crude oil theft, what Asari-Dokubo said was that some bad eggs are involved in the menace and they should be wielded out.

He also tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avoid being hijacked by anybody, saying, “He does not have anything to lose if he gives Nigerians good governance. The country has been fair to him.”

Shettima said the youths would not hesitate to protest against the present government if he fails to deliver good governance which Nigerians are yearning for.

