Tinubu urged not to appoint corrupt persons as ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged not to appoint corrupt individuals into his cabinet. This was contained in a statement co-signed by the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged not to appoint corrupt individuals into his cabinet.

This was contained in a statement co-signed by the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) Vice President, South West, Gbenga Ogunsola; the South West Caucus Leader, Tosin Adesuyi; and Secretary, Lagos chapter, Ibrahim Adeoye.

The statement reads in part: “As part of the ways to usher in a radical development into the economy as promised by the ruling APC, the NYC appeals to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to appoint political merchants whose stock in trade is corrupt enrichment at the expense of the Nigerian nation.”

They also appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate caucus to elect the Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, as the Senate leader, describing him as a ranking senator with cognate experience and emotional balancing to hold such a central position.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...