Senate seeks probes of death of one-chance victim rejected by Abuja hospital

The Senate on Thursday called for a thorough investigation into the death of Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of notorious ‘one-chance’ operators in Abuja.

Olorunfemi, a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative Network (YALI), died at the Maitama General Hospital after she was allegedly denied treatment for not providing a police report.

She was said to have been pushed out of a fast-moving vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa highway on September 26, 2023 by notorious ‘one-chance’ operators who had reportedly robbed her.

The Senate, following a motion by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), summoned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Ministers of Health and FCT, Ali Pate and Nyesom Wike respectively over the issue.

It also directed its committees on Health and Police Affairs to invite the doctor who allegedly refused the victim treatment.

Red Chamber urged the relevant authorities to sensitise hospitals and health centres nationwide to ensure compliance with the Gunshot Act.

Senator Ekpenyong, in his motion, said the action of the hospital was contrary to the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017, which gives victims of gunshots and other emergencies the right to treatment.

Senator Ekpenyong, who lamented the lack of enforcement and compliance with the Act, called for a review of the law to provide for stiffer penalties.

