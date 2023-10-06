5 feared dead in Osun communal clash as gov gives ‘shoot-at-sight’ order

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State yesterday issued a shoot-at-sight order to soldiers and other security operatives deployed to Ifon and Ilobu towns to quench…

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State yesterday issued a shoot-at-sight order to soldiers and other security operatives deployed to Ifon and Ilobu towns to quench the communal clash between the towns.

Several people have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Ifon and Ilobu towns in the state over land dispute.

As a result of the dispute, residents of the towns have abandoned their homes and moved to neighbouring communities to avoid being killed.

Although no official figure has been released on the number of people killed, residents said more than five people lost their lives.

Despite a swift response from the state government and security agencies to prevent further escalation of the crisis, residents have deserted the towns and moved to neighbouring communities.

Reacting to the development, the governor called on the traditional rulers in the state to ensure peace in their towns and prevent communal clashes.

He lamented that the killing was unwarranted, saying that the state government would take over the disputed land from both towns.

Adeleke said the curfew he declared in the area still subsists and that he had given shoot-at-sight orders to soldiers and other security men deployed to the area.

The age long hostility assumed a dangerous dimension on Wednesday evening when houses were burnt and other properties destroyed.

One of the residents, Mr Muideen Azeez said all his properties were burnt down but he escaped death.

Another resident, Mr Akindele Adeyemo called on the state government to find a lasting solution to the incessant clashes among the towns.

Meanwhile, the two towns have continued to trade words over the cause of the clash, which revolves around land ownership.

The Secretary, Ifon Orolu Progressive Union Board of Trustees, Chief Akinjide Adelaja said the disputed land belongs to Ifon but the spokesperson for the Olobu in Council, Chief Adegoke Ogunsola said Ilobu is the original owner of the land.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Kehinde Longe said the situation was under control and assured residents of the safety of lives and properties.

