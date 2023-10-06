Doctor admits ‘discarding parts’ removed from boy with missing intestine

Dr. Abayomi Baiyewu of Obitoks Hospital has admitted that the parts taken out of late Adebola Akin-Bright, the 12-year-old boy were ‘mistakenly discarded’ instead of…

Dr. Abayomi Baiyewu of Obitoks Hospital has admitted that the parts taken out of late Adebola Akin-Bright, the 12-year-old boy were ‘mistakenly discarded’ instead of taking them for histology.

Late Akin-Bright, had two initial surgeries at Obitoks before his referral to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where he died on September 19.

Dr Baiyewu made the confession during his appearance before an ad-hoc committee, chaired by Hon. Noheem Adams, probing the case of ‘missing intestines’ involving late Akin-Bright.

A video documenting the investigation carried out by the committee was watched yesterday at a public hearing over the case conducted by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Assembly in a statement by Eromosele Ebhomele, the Media Assistant to Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, noted that Dr. Baiyewu admitted to taking out three parts from Master Akin-Bright during surgery and agreed that the parts were ‘mistakenly discarded’ instead of taking them for histology.

It was also discovered from the video recording and evidence that Obitoks Hospital used only auxiliary nurses during the surgery.

Dr. Baiyewu also confirmed that the video played was a true reflection of what happened during the investigation.

Speaking after the video was played, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who said the House carried out a thorough investigation, added that the Ministry of Health, through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) had temporarily suspended the operation of the theatre of Obitoks Hospital, which, he said, lacked standard medical procedures.

He said when Master Akin-Bright was brought to LASUTH, he was very unwell and needed to be stabilised before he would be operated upon.

He said that at the time of the surgery at LASUTH, the doctors found something unusual about the stomach, adding that a major part of the small intestine was discovered to be missing.

