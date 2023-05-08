Why tribunal adjourned Obi, LP’s petitions

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has adjourned the pre-hearing of the petitions by Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi to Wednesday to…

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has adjourned the pre-hearing of the petitions by Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi to Wednesday to enable parties agree on issues for determination.

Justice Haruna Tsammani had on Monday directed lawyers in the matter to examine the documents they wish to object or agree with and file all the issues for pre-hearing determination.

Earlier, the counsel to Obi and LP, Levi Uzoukwu (SAN) said he has filed answers to the questions raised on the direction of the proceedings.

Similarly, lawyers to APC, Tinubu, and INEC, Lateef Fagbemi, Wole Olanipekun, A.B. Mahmoud, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria, informed the tribunal that they have responded to the questions raised on the pre-hearing proceedings.