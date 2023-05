The ruling All Progresives Congress (APC) has revealed its preferred candidates for the National Assembly leaderships, Senate Presidency and speakership. The party picked Senator Godswill…

The party picked Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Barau Jibrin as deputy senate president of the 10th National Assembly.

It also announced Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and Ben Kalu as Speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Details later…