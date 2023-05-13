Senate Presidency: Eschew religious, ethnic sentiments, Yari writes Lawmakers

A former governor of Zamfara State and Senator-elect for Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, has said the 10th National Assembly billed for inauguration in June will…

In a congratulatory letter to the Senators-elect dated May 13, signed by the former governor and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, Yari said the division among Nigerians resulting from religious, tribal and ethnic sentiments is a narrative that must change for the country to move forward.

Senator Yari also asked the 10th Senate to work in synergy with the incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu government to implement the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda in order to achieve economy growth and transformation in all sectors of the country.

The former governor, who is aspiring to be Senate President of the 10th Assembly, said, “You must all think up ways to work towards building a better and united country to make it safe for all. The voyage you are embarking on is a journey for the unification of Nigeria. This is an opportunity to rebuild this country in the interest of all.

“I, however, charge you to use the opportunity of your election to partner Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect in achieving the economy agenda of the country in ensuring human capital and infrastructural development of the country.

“You should strive to ensure a smooth relationship between the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary because together in unity of purpose, we can make the country a better place for all and make it march the achievements of advance nations.

“While in the Senate, you should always be reminded that you are indebted to your constituencies and should work towards attracting development projects to your people. This, in the first instance, is the reason you are elected to serve, and this is why you need a Senate President that is compassionate, honest, fair-minded and result driven.

“This is the time to eschew religious, tribal, nepotic tendencies and ethnic sentiments in the choice of the President of the Senate which is first among equals. As I continue to consult on my aspiration to serve you as your President of the Senate, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”