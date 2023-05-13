10th Assembly: Gbaja Ought To Have Guided APC Leadership On Zoning

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has said the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is in best position to advise the leadership of the…

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has said the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is in best position to advise the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on zoning of positions in the 10th National Assembly.

According to the zoning arrangement endorsed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Godswill Akpabio from the South-South is the candidate for Senate Presidency, while Senator Jibrin Barau from the North-West should be the deputy.

In the lower legislative chamber, Abbas Tajuddeen from the North-West should get the position of speaker, while Benjamin Kalu from South East will get the Deputy Speakership slot.

This has created cracks within the ruling party as some aggrieved lawmakers and stakeholders have rejected it.

But Wase, who has joined the speakership race, said as a ranking lawmaker, Gbajabiamila ought to have shown the APC the “right” course.

Wase also disclosed that he consulted with Gbajabiamila on his ambition before the party released its zoning preferences.

The deputy speaker and other aspirants, however, had rejected the party’s nominations.

During an interview with Channels Television, he said the party should have given him the right of first refusal.

“I consulted with him (Gbajabiamila). We had a meeting in his house and I showed my interest,” Wase said.

“I cannot feel betrayed, it is politics. Everybody is trying to protect his own interest. He told that me if the party zones it (speakership position) to my own area, he will definitely support me.

“That has been his own words. Then, being in a position within the hierarchy of the party where discussions are held, I think it is his responsibility to guide the party properly and advise them that the procedure and process they want to take is not the right course. I don’t hold any malice. I don’t think I should do so.”

Wase maintained that his geopolitical zone – North-Central – merits to be considered for one of the four top principal positions in the 10th national assembly.

“I want to believe that the party has a good intention to unite Nigeria. In terms of contribution, why will the north-central not be considered, if south-east was considered? I think north-central deserves more,” he said.