Abass will stabilise N/Assembly, promote unity – Yarma

A former Commissioner for Youth Empowerment in Gombe State, Malam Farouk Yarma, has said the decision by the top echelon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick Tajudeen Abass as the preferred candidate for the speakership of the National Assembly is in the best interest of the nation.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Yarma said Abass who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State and Chairman House Committee on Land Transport is a detribalised lawmaker who would stabilise the House, unite the lawmakers and foster synergy with the executive to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

He called on the incoming members of the House of Representatives to bury their differences and unanimously vote Abass as speaker because of his track record of experience and courage to advance the cause of lawmaking.

“Remember, the primary function of legislators is lawmaking, and Hon. Tajudeen Abass, has sponsored 74 bills, which is the highest in this Assembly. In the 8th House, he came third with 43 bills and 13 motions. So this is the man we need at this moment as Speaker of the House.

“This is the man for the job. I appeal to all those aggrieved to bury their grievances and look at the bigger picture which is peace, security, welfare of citizens, and unity of the nation,” he said.