✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Politics

Senate: Orji Kalu defeats Labour Party candidate

The Chief Whip of the Senate and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has been…

Dr Orji Uzor Kalu
Dr Orji Uzor Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has been declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the former governor polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party, who polled 25,540 votes, while Chief Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party got 15,175 votes.

The returning officer for Abia-North, Mr Chinedu Nnamdi, declared Kalu the winner having polled the highest number of valid votes cast.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories