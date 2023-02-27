FCT senatorial results cancelled

The returning officer for the Federal Capital Terrority (FCT), Professor Sani Saka, has announced the cancellation of the entire results for the FCT senatorial election.…

The returning officer for the Federal Capital Terrority (FCT), Professor Sani Saka, has announced the cancellation of the entire results for the FCT senatorial election.

Announcing the cancellation at the FCT senatorial collation centre on Monday, he said the result were cancelled due to over voting.

He said, “We are rejecting the Abaji results because the total number of valid votes cast is higher than the number of accredited voters. So, we are cancelling these results because of over voting.”

Of the six area councils in the FCT, the returning officer had so far collated senatorial election results from Bwari area council only as of the time filing this report.