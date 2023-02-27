✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Politics

FCT senatorial results cancelled

The returning officer for the Federal Capital Terrority (FCT), Professor Sani Saka, has announced the cancellation of the entire results for the FCT senatorial election.…

FCTA
    By Dalhatu Liman

The returning officer for the Federal Capital Terrority (FCT), Professor Sani Saka, has announced the cancellation of the entire results for the FCT senatorial election.

Announcing the cancellation at the FCT senatorial collation centre on Monday, he said the result were cancelled due to over voting.

He said, “We are rejecting the Abaji results because the total number of valid votes cast is higher than the number of accredited voters. So, we are cancelling these results because of over voting.”

Of the six area councils in the FCT, the returning officer had so far collated senatorial election results from Bwari area council only as of the time filing this report.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories