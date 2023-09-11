Residents desert community as police launch manhunt for Rivers DPO’s killers

Residents of Odumude community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State have deserted the community following the manhunt launched by the police to…

Residents of Odumude community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State have deserted the community following the manhunt launched by the police to fish out the killers of SP Bako Angbashim, the deceased Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Station.

Police spokesperson in Rivers State, SP Grace Iringe Koko, in a statement, disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police along with his management team and tactical units, conducted an operation on Saturday in Odumude community, to recover the deceased DPO’s body.

Koko said during the operation, six suspects were apprehended within the community while items seized were a locally crafted pistol and various charms.

Koko said the suspects and the confiscated items are currently under police custody and are undergoing interrogation at the State CID, Port Harcourt.

She said as a result of the manhunt, the community has been deserted by the residents.

She said a new DPO, SP Zuokumor Richard, has been assigned to the division.

“He is accompanied by half a unit of men from Mopol 48, a one-third unit from Mopol 19, 56, and tactical teams. He has been tasked with a thorough search of the area, apprehension of the culprits responsible for the DPO’s demise, recovery of the body, and location of any operational weapons used. This operation will continue while the investigation remains ongoing,” she said.

The Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubari has charged security agencies in the state to smoke out the killers of late SP Bako Angbashim.

Governor Fubara, who spoke to journalists shortly after an emergency security council meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday, described the incident as unfortunate and barbaric.

He sympathised with the Nigerian Police and the family of the slain officer and vowed to make Rivers State unsafe for criminal activities.

“As a government, we will not rest until whoever is responsible for this act is brought to book,” the governor said.

