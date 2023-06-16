See your position as trust, don’t betray it, Muslim leaders charged

Muslim political leaders have been urged to see their election as a trust which must not be betrayed even as they are enjoined to follow…

Muslim political leaders have been urged to see their election as a trust which must not be betrayed even as they are enjoined to follow the tenets of Islam in discharging their responsibilities.

A retired Major General, Saliu Adebanjo, in his lecture on “Islam and Leadership Responsibilities” delivered at the Annual Public Lecture organised by Shooting Star of Islam-1942 in Lagos, said Islam does not frown at seeking leadership positions.

He said a Muslim leader must be a shining example and lead in such a way as to guarantee the security of the people he leads as well as their welfare and well-being.

According to him, Nigeria’s new set of leaders must appreciate the gravity of the responsibilities of their new offices.

Adebanjo said, “Islam as a religion has laid down what is expected from a Muslim leader, just as it touches every aspect of life. Every step taken by a Muslim leader should be with the fear of God, remembering that we shall all account for our actions.

“Muslim political leaders should be shining examples if they follow the tenets of the religion. They should see their election as a trust from the populace which they should not betray.”

He admonished the leaders to lead by example, focus on the people, admit mistakes and work as a team to achieve the desired results.

