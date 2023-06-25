Fire destroys multimillion naira properties in Kwara

A fire outbreak in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has destroyed several properties worth N14.6 million. The incident took place around 7pm weekend. The spokesman…

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said it occurred at No 11, Gobir Compound, Awodi, Sobi Road, Ilorin.

He said the fire gutted a storey building of 10 flats as a result of power surge.

According to him, the fire service was alerted about the incident by one Mrs Abibat, a resident of the area.

“Our men arrived at the scene, brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further.

“Five flats were affected, while other flats, including many valuable properties, were saved from the fire.

“Total estimated property saved was N62.4million, while the property lost was estimated at N14.6million,” he noted.

He said the director of Fire Service in the state, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the residents to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances before bedtime.

He said this would help them prevent the chances of fire outbreak in their various homes.

