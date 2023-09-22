Secondary school student commits suicide in Benue

A 17-year-old secondary school student, Terhemba Tyochivir, has reportedly committed suicide in Akpehe, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State.

The police spokeswoman for Benue command, SP. Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi on Friday.

Tyochivir was said to be a student at Government Secondary School, Gboko, until on Thursday when he took his own life.

But the details surrounding the tragedy which was reported at the E Division Police Station in Makurdi remained unclear.

Witnesses said that the late Tyochivir after he was discovered lifeless was swiftly transported to Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, attempts to speak to the deceased’s father, Kula Tyochivir, were unsuccessful as he promised to speak at a later time.