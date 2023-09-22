Gunmen kill 3 vigilantes in Edo

Gunmen have killed three vigilante members in Okhun Community, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that the hoodlums numbering…

Gunmen have killed three vigilante members in Okhun Community, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums numbering over 10 invaded the community and fired at the victims who were on duty.

According to some sources, the incident was not unconnected with leadership tussle in the community, while others attributed it to a cult reprisal.

In a viral audio/video, a member of the ESSN who introduced himself simply as Commander Small Baba, said: Today (Thursday night), we got information that some hoodlums were shooting sporadically in Okhun Community.

“We swung into action immediately upon receiving the information. But we were attacked by the hoodlums. They killed three of my men in the process.

“I was also shot by the hoodlums, but I managed to escape. I sustained wound on my right hand.”

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he had yet to be briefed on the development and promoised to get back.

