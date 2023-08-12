SDP debunks mass defection of leaders to APC

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said the alleged defection of zonal leaders of the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi…

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said the alleged defection of zonal leaders of the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State was a mere imagination of the ruling party in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the publicity secretary of SDP, Yahaya Bahawudeen, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday, saying the news is wishful thinking.

The party stated that the alleged decamping of the three zonal chairmen of the SDP and all the 21 LGA chairmen of the party to the APC is false, and propaganda carried to the extreme.

“The crude falsehood about Alhaji Muritala Ajaka and our party members is, to say the least, petty, preposterous, naive and provocative and bereft of the sophistication expected of the modern political campaign,” said the statement.

It would be recalled that the APC released a statement on Thursday that the zonal chairmen of the SDP, along with all the party’s chairmen in the 21 area councils of the state have officially dumped the party for the APC.

