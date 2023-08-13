Our reforms will drive NNPP to victory in future elections – NEC

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Saturday met in Abuja, where they resolved to implement key reforms that…

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Saturday met in Abuja, where they resolved to implement key reforms that would drive the party to victory at all levels in future elections.

Speaking during the NEC meeting, the acting national chairman of the party, Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali, said NNPP leaders should be receptive to the ongoing restructuring of the party, which was meant to further entrench and reposition the party.

“As politically conscious Nigerians who have determined to rescue the country from political decadence and long years of misgovernance, I implore every one of us to be creative by devising initiatives and ideas that can drive the party to victory in subsequent elections,” he said.

