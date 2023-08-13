Don’t disappoint Nigerians on security, Tinubu tells police cadets

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged graduating cadets of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, not to disappoint Nigerians on sacred…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged graduating cadets of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, not to disappoint Nigerians on sacred trust reposed on them to provide adequate security in the country.

The president made the call during the passing out parade of the 169 cadets of the 5th Regular Course in Nigerian Police Academy, POLAC, Wudil in Kano State.

Tinubu, who was represented by the vice president, Kashim Shettima, called on the cadets to discharge their duties diligently and professionally while calling on them to place priority on justice over compromise, accountability over corruption and equity over self-interest.

He urged the cadets to stay vigilant, united and tuned to the ideas that make the police an exemplar of honour and integrity while discharging their responsibilities.

“We must do our best within our capacity to ensure that there is an improvement in the security of lives, property and investments of our people and foreign investors.

“We must treat all citizens fairly and uphold their human rights regardless of their background. Our action must exemplify the highest ethical standard as we safeguard the rule of law,” he said.

He said the present administration was committed to implementing effective measures to combat security challenges in Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, the commandant of the academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, urged the cadets to be good ambassadors of the academy and Nigeria Police Force, while charging them on professionalism.

