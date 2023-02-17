Sanwo-Olu sponsors medical bills of 8,000 Lagos residents

About 8,000 Lagos State residents have benefitted from a free medical outreach sponsored by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, Senior Special Assistant to the…

Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, disclosed this in a statement signed by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, Director, Public Affairs, in the state’s Ministry of Health.

Finnih said the free medical programme organised was to improve access to quality and efficient healthcare delivery at the grassroots aimed at achieving universal health coverage, particularly in communities with less significant health coverage.

Finnih further said that 30,000 people residing in rural, riverine and hard-to-reach communities would be reached with free basic healthcare services during the pilot phase of the programme.

She noted that medical services offered during the outreaches included blood pressure check, blood sugar check, eye care services, breast and cervical cancer screening, vaccination and immunisation services.

Others are free consultation and medication, health education, counselling services, among others. (NAN)