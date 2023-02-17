NDLEA arrests cleric, 76 others with illicit drugs in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) said it raided Mushin area of Lagos and arrested a prophet, David Yekini and 76 others with…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) said it raided Mushin area of Lagos and arrested a prophet, David Yekini and 76 others with substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The Deputy Commander, Operations and Training, NDLEA Lagos State Command, Mr Adetula Oluwarotimi told newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

Oluwarotimi said that the operation was conducted by a combined team of 150 NDLEA and military officers and it lasted six hours.

He said the raid was part of the war against drug abuse and to sanitise the society of bad elements ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“Without the consumption of hard drugs, criminality will be minimal, and for NDLEA to ensure the forthcoming election is devoid of any crime, there must be visitations,” Oluwarotimi said.

The deputy commander said hard drugs seized included Canadian Loud worth N5 million, Cannabis sativa weighing 146.85 kg and 43.7grammes of Methamphetamine.

Oluwarotimi said the NDLEA would interrogate the suspects to know the users of hard drugs that require rehabilitation.

“While those that deal in illicit drugs among them would be charged to court,” he added.

NAN reports that the NDLEA in January seized about 10. 827 tonnes of illegal drugs and arrested 88 suspected drug offenders in Lagos state. (NAN)