‘Sanction officer who posted a video of a drunken policeman in Kwara’

Some junior police officers in the Kwara State Police Command on Wednesday called for the prosecution and sanction of their ‘senior’ police colleague who posted the video of Stephen Yohanna who got drunk and messed up himself while on duty.

Yohanna’s case, according to the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, who ordered his arrest, is ‘more medical than alcoholic’.

In the video seen by our correspondent, the embattled officer was held by two of his colleagues who were also in their uniforms after he urinated and excreted on himself.

A senior police officer whose voice was heard in the video reportedly filmed the scene and posted it online.

“See how a Nigeria police inspector shit for body (sic)… I want the whole world to see this and wait for what the authorities would do about it,” he was heard saying in the viral video.

But while speaking with City & Crime on Wednesday, the officers in their numbers, who craved anonymity for fear of victimisation, called for the identification and prosecution of the senior colleague who posted the video.

“This officer who posted that video even committed a worse offence and should be fished out and sanctioned.

“We have signed an undertaking not to post any untoward action of colleagues in our uniforms on social media and it was documented.

“We are not saying what he did was right or should be encouraged but there are better ways to deal with it.

“We have bosses who drink and misbehave in the process while others even smoke hemp and yet nothing happens.

“The officer that posted the video should be arrested and penalized; they should deal with him first before Yohanna,” their spokesman added.

He said “Dismissing police officers over ‘flimsy’ excuses is part of why kidnapping and robbery are on the rise.

“The other day, some officers attached to a VIP shot in the air and were dismissed. Junior officers are not happy at all with the situation and that is why some go to the extent of killing their seniors.

“Police officers should not be dismissed, they should be made to face punishment rather than outright dismissal,” he submitted.

Reacting to the issue, the spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, told our correspondent on Wednesday that “Yes, the issue is against the IGP social media policy.

“All the officers involved have been invited and we will deal with the issue departmentally. Yohanna is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.”