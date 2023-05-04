Drug dealer nabbed for raping 5-year-old girl inside mosque

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested one Muhammed Audu, 18, for raping a 5-year-old girl in Kayeri village of Fune LGA of the state.…

The victim had on Sunday, April 30, 2023, accompanied her senior sister to hawk kola nut around Kabul area in the Kayeri community when the drug dealer sent the girl to buy something for him.

The suspect followed her immediately without the knowledge of her sister and took her into an uncompleted mosque in the Kabul area where he raped her.

According to the source, the suspect caused the minor bruises and left her bleeding.

“While in the act, he heard the sound of people approaching and tried to run away but was caught and forced to narrate what he had committed,” the source said.

The suspect has been handed to the police in Damagum town for further investigation.