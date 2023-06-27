Youngest Rep ever: How my brother’s death paved way for me

Ibrahim Mohammed, the youngest elected lawmaker in Nigeria’s history, has shared his journey into the House of Representatives and his plans for his constituents. In…

Ibrahim Mohammed, the youngest elected lawmaker in Nigeria’s history, has shared his journey into the House of Representatives and his plans for his constituents.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Mohammed, who representing Birnin-Kebbi, Kalgo, and Bunza Federal Constituency, emphasized his commitment to maintaining close contact with his constituents.

After the tragic and unforeseen passing of his elder brother, late Barrister Abba Bello Mohammed, he was nominated and confirmed by the PDP and ultimately went on to win the election at the age of 27.

The son of a former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bello Mohammed Haliru, said “I ventured into politics following the demise of my elder brother, who shared the same parents as me. He was initially contesting for this position, but we lost him a few days before the election.

Fire razes warehouses in Kano

PHOTOS: Bodies of Calabar boat accident victims buried at military cemetery

“As a result of this unfortunate event, our community felt that the support they had for my brother should be transferred to me. They approached me and encouraged by their endorsement, I contested the election and emerged as the winner.”

When asked about the challenges he may have encountered, Mohammed responded, “So far, I have not encountered any significant challenges. However, one cannot predict what the future holds. Some individuals have expressed concerns regarding my age, but I firmly believe that intelligence and education are not solely determined by age. If it is Allah’s will, someone even younger than myself could be capable.”

As for his plans to do things differently, Mohammed stated, “I intend to go back to my constituency and actively seek their advice. Since I am representing them, it is essential for me to always be present, listen to their grievances, and seek their input.

“By doing so, they will feel a sense of ownership and belonging. I have made this choice because previous leaders tended to conceal their actions, and I believe in a more transparent approach.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...