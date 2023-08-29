Sakkari may take a ‘break’ after early exit at US Open

Greek world No 8 Maria Sakkari said she may take a break from tennis after suffering an opening-round exit at the US Open. The 28-year-old…

Greek world No 8 Maria Sakkari said she may take a break from tennis after suffering an opening-round exit at the US Open.

The 28-year-old crashed out after a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Spanish world number 71 Rebeka Masarova, capping a miserable year at the Grand Slams after first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open.

“I just feel like my level was and has been poor and I have to do something about it. It’s not a lack of effort, for sure.

“It’s very uncertain, I don’t know what I am going to do, whether I am going to take a break or not.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...