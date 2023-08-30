Work for APC victory in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi polls, Ganduje urges traders

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged traders to work for the party’s victory in the Bayelsa,…

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged traders to work for the party’s victory in the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections slated for November.

Ganduje said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working hard for the security of the country as part of efforts to create a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive.

He spoke when members of the Arewa Traders Association from the 19 northern states and the FCT, led by their chairman, Alhaji Adam Hassan Ibrahim, paid him a congratulatory visit at the APC national secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, said traders were key to winning the off-season elections in the three states and urged them to rally support for the party.

He also appealed to the traders to cooperate with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to enable him to transform Nigeria’s capital.

The former governor said Wike has the agenda to improve the transportation system and security in the FCT and provide lighting and other engagements necessary to boost trading and other economic activities.

He said, “I assure you, Mr. President is providing an enabling environment for you to do your legitimate activities. He is working very hard on the security of this nation. We all know how important security is to traders because if there is no security, there is no trade, no marketing, and most importantly, no feeding.

“So, you know and likely enough, you have a competent Honorable Minister of the FCT, the former governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, who came from a big city himself, but has now gotten another mandate of administering another big city, the FCT. So, I urge you to cooperate with him so that he can create a decent environment for commercial activities in the megacity of Abuja.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...