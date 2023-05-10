I grew up among criminals in Port Harcourt — Omah Lay

Budding Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as Omah Lay, has taken a trip down memory lane as he shares some experiences he faced…

Omah Lay who started his music career at 15 but gained fame in 2020 due to the release of hits songs, ‘You’ and ‘Bad Influence’ stated that he had it rough during the early days of his life.

The singer in a chat on the ‘Hey Steph’ podcast, said he grew up ‘among criminals’ in Port Harcourt. He further added that when he was growing up at Marine Base in Port Harcourt he was hardly allowed to leave the house.

Omah Lay also revealed that the inspiration he gets from his music is due to his childhood experience. He said, “I grew up among criminals at the marine base. And if you know that place very much, you’ll know that the place is where people don’t use to go out at the time I was growing up. I grew up around criminals and thugs.

“I grew up around pipeline illegal businesses and stuff. It was a lot of trouble for me. I mean it is part of the thing that has made me what I am today. I make music for every situation I have found myself in. I am in a place where I feel so alive and I am gonna make music with it.”(sic)