RwandAir, Turkish Airlines sign codeshare pact

RwandAir has signed a major new codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines as part of its global expansion. The new codeshare partnership will offer the African…

RwandAir has signed a major new codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines as part of its global expansion.

The new codeshare partnership will offer the African airline’s customers greater travel choices and seamless connection opportunities in both Kigali and Istanbul.

With the codeshare part, RwandAir customers travelling from Africa can now enjoy easy access to Turkish Airlines’ extensive network of over 300 worldwide destinations, giving Africa even greater global connectivity.

RwandAir in a statement said those travelling with Turkish Airlines can also benefit from the codeshare agreement, with customers arriving in Kigali now being able to enjoy smooth onward connection across RwandAir’s African network.

Uncertainty beclouds census as NPC postpones training of ad-hoc staff

Supplementary polls: INEC distributes materials in Adamawa, Kebbi, others

CEO of RwandAir, Yvonne Makolo stated that the codeshare agreement was a “landmark” which not only allows its customers to access the 124 countries served by Turkish Airlines but improves connections for inbound travellers to Africa.

She said, “RwandAir is always exploring new commercial opportunities to expand its reach into markets which can deliver financial return and benefit our growing customer base.”

Currently, Turkish Airlines offers daily flights between RwandAir’s Kigali base and the carrier’s home hub in Istanbul.

This agreement follows the African airline’s recently launched codeshares with leading airlines such as Qatar Airways.

From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service, and safety.

RwandAir currently operates to 24 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.