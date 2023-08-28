Rotary club tasks women on exclusive breastfeeding

The President of Rotary Club Abuja Maitama, Ijeoma Joyce Agwu, has urged women to practice exclusive breastfeeding. Agwu made the call during an Advocacy World…

The President of Rotary Club Abuja Maitama, Ijeoma Joyce Agwu, has urged women to practice exclusive breastfeeding.

Agwu made the call during an Advocacy World Breastfeeding Awareness Project at the club’s adopted community, Galuwyi Village, Abuja.

She described breastfeeding as a natural and vital process that provides numerous benefits to both infants and mothers.

According to her, the practice doesn’t only provide optimal nutrition for babies but also strengthens their immune system.

“Breastfeeding is a natural and vital process that provides numerous benefits to both infants and mothers. It is not only a source of optimal nutrition for babies but also strengthens their immune systems, promotes healthy growth and development, and fosters a strong mother-child bond.

“Additionally, breastfeeding offers significant health advantages to mothers, reducing the risk of certain diseases and supporting postpartum recovery.

“Some people have questioned why advocacy for the rural women who don’t need it but should take it to urban women. My answer to them is that, that statement is not correct because breastfeeding advocacy is for both rural and urban women.

“While the specific challenges and circumstances may differ between rural and urban settings, it is crucial to provide support, education, and resources to all women, regardless of their location or socioeconomic background,” she said.

