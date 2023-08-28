✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    NIGERIA DAILY: How Cameroon Dam Could Trigger Flood Disaster In Nigeria

    The recurring effect of the Lagdo Dam release on lives and properties of Nigerians in communities has been a thing of concern, especially…

      By Dana Daniel Zagi

      By Dana Daniel Zagi

    The recurring effect of the Lagdo Dam release on lives and properties of Nigerians in communities has been a thing of concern, especially as NEMA says that the effects this year might be worse than recent years.

    In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we’ll take you through what the Government is doing to mitigate the effects of the flood this year as well as what the permanent solution to the reoccurring flooding will be.

