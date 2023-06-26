Rivers Utd, Enyimba, Remo Stars, 5 others set to clash at Naija Super 8 tourney

There will be fireworks at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena when eight football clubs converge in Lagos to battle for honours at the inaugural edition of…

There will be fireworks at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena when eight football clubs converge in Lagos to battle for honours at the inaugural edition of the NAIJA Super 8 off-season club football tournament.

The teams are Rivers United, Enyimba, Remo Stars, Lobi Stars, Katsina United and Yobe Stars. The remaining two slots will be filled by wild card entries.

The tournament spearheaded by MTN Nigeria and Flykite Productions will hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16, 2023.

It will be noted that two teams from each of the country’s six geopolitical zones competed in zonal playoffs where Enyimba International pipped Heartland of Owerri in the southeast conference playoffs while Yobe Desert Stars defeated Gombe United 2-1 in the northeast conference playoffs.

Also, Rivers United outwitted Bendel Insurance 3-2 in the Naija Super 8 south- south playoffs while Katsina United qualified following a 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars in the north-west conference playoff.

Similarly, Lobi Stars of Makurdi defeated City FC of Abuja to clinch the north central conference ticket while Remo Stars defeated Shooting Stars 3-0 in the South West playoffs.

The teams competed in the zonal play-offs, which took place from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25 at Eket Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

Adia Sowho, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, said he is confident that the tournament will contribute to the advancement of developmental football across the country and abroad.

“We look forward to witnessing the passion, skills, and sportsmanship on display during the tournament,” he said.

Jenkins Alumona, Chief Executive Officer, Flykite Productions, described the partnership with MTN Nigeria to launch NAIJA Super 8 as an indication of its commitment to driving the return of fans to match venues and supporting the Nigeria Football Federation’s efforts at revitalizing the game.

The four semi-finalists will get additional N3m, while the finalists will receive another N9m while the overall winner will take home the N25m prize money.

