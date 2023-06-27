Police bust rail vandal syndicate, impound truck in Kaduna

The police command in Kaduna State has said that its operatives have busted a rail line vandalism operation, impounded a conveyance truck and recovered some…

This was contained in a statement by DSP Muhammad Jalige, the command’s spokesman, on Monday.

Jalige said that following credible intelligence, personnel of the command on June 22 at about 2230 hours, busted a gang of rail line vandals.

The statement reads in part: “An unspecified number of unknown persons came to Sanzwan in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, in an articulated vehicle (DAF) with reg no DAL 172 YL and vandalised about 600 pieces of railway sleepers.

“On receipt of the information, Police personnel were quickly mobilised to the scene of the crime. On sighting the Police officers, the suspects fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle meant to convey the vandalised items.” (NAN)

