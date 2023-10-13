Rivers United pip Remo Stars 2-0 in rescheduled fixture

Rivers United yesterday subdued last season’s runners-up, Remo Stars 2-0 in the rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week one match played in Port-Harcourt. The…

Rivers United yesterday subdued last season’s runners-up, Remo Stars 2-0 in the rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week one match played in Port-Harcourt.

The ‘Pride of Rivers’ maintained their dominance over Remo Stars as they extended their unbeaten run in the NPFL against the Ikenne side to nine games.

After suffering a 0-1 loss at Niger Tornadoes, Rivers United were determined to regain their momentum against Remo Stars, who finished above them on goal difference last season.

In just 15 minutes, former Bayelsa United midfielder Alex Oyowah, who has been in excellent form since joining the team, calmly converted a penalty, adding to his impressive brace in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite Remo Stars’ efforts to find an equalizer, they were unable to break through the resilient defense of the home team.

In a final twist of fate, Remo Stars made a costly mistake in defence, allowing their former striker, Andy Okpe, to seize the opportunity.

With a powerful strike from 25 yards out, Okpe scored his first goal for Rivers United in the 90th minute, leaving the visitors stunned.

This victory was particularly satisfying for Rivers United, as Remo Stars had taken their place in the qualifiers for the CAF Champions League this season.

As for Remo Stars, they will be eager to bounce back immediately when they face Bayelsa United on Sunday in Yenagoa.

