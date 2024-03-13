✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Rivers United draw USM Alger in Confed Cup quarter-final

    By David Ngobua with agency report

Nigeria’s only surviving club in the continent, Rivers United were drawn against reigning champions, USM Alger in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-final at the draw which was conducted yesterday in Cairo.

Rivers United qualified for the quarter-final from group C along with Dreams FC of Ghana. Club Africaine of Tunisia and APC Lobito of Angola were the other clubs in the group.

Yesterday’s draw produced interesting outcomes, with all four competition champions (USM Alger, RS Berkane, Stade Malien, RS Berkane) avoiding each other in the quarter-finals. 

Headlining the draw outcome is an Egyptian derby that is on the cards in the first fixture of the Quarter-Finals, as Modern Future take on 2019 champions, Zamalek who are yearning for a continental title since. 

The second Quarter-Final sees Libya’s Abu Salem facing an uphill task against two-time champions, RS Berkane of Morocco who are in search of a third continental title since their 2020 and 2022 triumphs. 

For Rivers United, it will be an uphill task as they are up against reigning champions, USM Alger who not only lifted the title last season, but went on to defeat Al Ahly SC in the CAF Super Cup final. 

Champions in the 2009 edition, Stade Malien are back in the knockout stages of the competition and are aiming for a second title when they face Ghana’s Dreams FC who will be looking at causing an upset against their more fancied opponent.

 

