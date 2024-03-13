Ramadan: Tinubu seeks prayers for Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has admonished the Muslim faithful to seize the opportunity of the period of fasting to pray for Nigeria’s prosperity. The president…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has admonished the Muslim faithful to seize the opportunity of the period of fasting to pray for Nigeria’s prosperity.

The president gave the admonition yesterday as he declared open the annual Tafsir in the State House, Abuja.

Insecurity: Don’t fail like Buhari, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Bauchi gov apologises to Tinubu’s wife over death threat

President Tinubu, who thanked God for His mercies upon the country through phases in the past, prayed him to come through for the country to overcome the current social and economic challenges.

He called on all well-to-do Nigerians to extend hands of love to the less privileged in society as Muslims continue with religious obligations in the month of Ramadan.

Chief Imam of the State House, Malam AbdulWaheed Suleiman, equally prayed for Allah to continue to strengthen and guide the president for the task of leading Nigeria to greater heights.