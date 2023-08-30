Rising cases of internet fraud among Kaduna youths worrisome – EFCC boss

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol, has expressed concerns over the increase in internet-related crimes among the…

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol, has expressed concerns over the increase in internet-related crimes among the youth in Kaduna State.

He noted that reports from the state indicated a significant involvement of young people in the unlawful activities.

Chukkol stated this during a one-day workshop on Effective Reporting of EFCC Matters held in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Represented by the Acting Zonal Commander Aisha Abubakar, the Acting EFCC boss urged the media to shed more light on the menace.

He urged the media to provide the public with essential information to safeguard them against falling victim to the tricks of cyber fraudsters.

Chukkol also stressed the importance of sensitizing youths to the implications of engaging in internet crimes.

He stated, “The impact of economic and financial crimes on individuals, institutions, and nations cannot be overstated. The increasing instances of internet-related crimes within the Kaduna region are deeply concerning. Reports from this part of the country underscore the active involvement of youths in these nefarious activities.”

Furthermore, he pointed out that the negative consequences of such crimes were beyond monetary losses.

“They also tarnish the reputation of the nation and discourage honest labour and legitimate pursuits,” he added.

Chukkol noted that unemployment and economic hardships should never serve as excuses for engaging in criminal activities.

He noted that the internet presents ample opportunities for lawful earnings by those possess the right skills.

The EFCC chief affirmed the commission’s unwavering commitment to eradicating all forms of economic and financial crimes.

“This commitment involves intensifying enforcement efforts within Kaduna, leading to the apprehension and prosecution of numerous cybercrime and financial crime offenders,” he said.

In his remarks, Wilson Uwajaren, the spokesperson for the EFCC, reported that the commission achieved over 3,700 convictions in 2022 across the nation, attributing the success to the dedicated efforts of lawyers within the commission.

Uwajaren also sought media support and collaboration in the ongoing fight against financial crimes in the country.

