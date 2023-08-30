Nigerian flag designer, Taiwo Akinkunmi, dies at 87

Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag, passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 87. His son, Akinkunmi Samuel, announced the death on…

Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag, passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 87.

His son, Akinkunmi Samuel, announced the death on Facebook.

“Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest on, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R). Great Man has gone,” Samuel wrote.

Akinkunmi was awarded 100 pounds by the government when his design was selected as the Nigerian flag.

He has also been honoured with the Order of Federal Republic award by President Goodluck Jonathan.

Born on May 10, 1936, he hailed from Owu, hometown of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He attended Baptist Day Secondary School, Ibadan, Oyo State, for his primary education, Ibadan Grammar School, still in Oyo, for his secondary education and then took up an appointment as a civil servant at the state secretariat Ibadan.

After working for a number of years, he travelled abroad to study agricultural engineering at Norwood Technical College.

