Gabon: Africa Will Experience More Coups, says Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said there would be many military coups to hit the French-speaking West and Central African nations except cautions are taken.

The former minister made this known via his X platform, in a shocking reaction to a military coup that ousted President Ali Bongo of Gabon.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that some top army officers seized power from the democratically elected government of Bongo who just won a presidential election on Saturday.

Bongo has been in government since 2009 when he succeeded his father who died in power.

The coupists announced a termination of the 53 years of Bongo’s family reins in the Central African country as twelve officers announced the takeover on national television.

Reacting to the latest coup on African soil, Fani-Kayode took to the social media, and said the coup will continue to ravage Africa except the leaders heed his warning.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: Sadly another coup has taken place in Africa.

“This time it is in the nation of Gabon where President Ali Bongo (pictured below), who together with his late father Alhaji Bongo, had been in power for the last 53 years has been toppled and removed from office.

“It appears that the warning I gave in my last essay, titled, ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory To Our Name?’, was prophetic.”

Fani-Kayode further said he was not surprised at the incident saying, “I am not surprised that this has happened and frankly we should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa for the reasons I stated in that essay. I wonder whether ECOWAS or the African Union will threaten to invade Gabon as well?”

